Pictured: The Campbeltown Malts Festival will return in May (Image: Supplied)

Iain McAlister, master distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia said: “The Campbeltown Malts Festival offers us a wonderful opportunity to open our doors to visitors and share the spirit of Glen Scotia.

“This year, we have a fantastic line-up of events and are very lucky to be working with some of the top names in the industry who we also call good friends.

“It is a special few days for the team, and we’re always humbled by the visitors who travel far and wide to see us and discover what makes Campbeltown such a special whisky place.”

Glen Scotia stands as one of only three surviving distilleries in the coastal town, working to revive Campbeltown’s potential as it continues to achieve industry recognition and expand its presence in both UK and international markets.

Pictured: Festivities will commence with the Glen Scotia Malts Festival Dinner (Image: Supplied)

Launched in 2008, the Campbeltown Malts Festival is a celebration of the region which also pays homage to the town’s ‘storied past’.

Festivities will commence with the Glen Scotia Malts Festival Dinner on Tuesday, May 21 from 7.30pm.

Hosted at the Machrihanish Airbase, attendees will hear from Glen Scotia Master Distiller and Distillery Manager Iain McAlister and special guests alongside a three-course meal paired with exclusive, hand-selected single-cask drams.

From 10.30am on Wednesday, May 22, there will be a series of ticketed and free talks, tastings, and live music, including performances from Rhuvaal and We.R.Soul.

Ticketed events include a Dunnage Warehouse Tasting with Iain McAlister, where guests will get the chance to sample five hand-picked cask selections of unreleased liquids alongside a guided tasting, in the historic heart of the distillery.

Pictured: A Dunnage Warehouse Tasting with master distiller Iain McAlister (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Dave Broom will team up with Loch Lomond Group’s Master Blender Michael Henry for Exploring the World of Sherry and Whisky, a 60-minute session “delving into the history and flavour profile of different sherries and their influence on the Glen Scotia spirit”.

Glen Scotia will also unveil its latest collaboration, a project with an array of creators who have documented their journey to Campbeltown by land, road and sea.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and available via the Glen Scotia website.

For further information about Glen Scotia and regular updates on the Campbeltown Malts Festival, click here.