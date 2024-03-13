An award-winning distillery has announced its programme of events for this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival, as whisky enthusiasts from across the globe are invited to discover the charm of the ‘Wee Toon’.
From Tuesday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 22 the Glen Scotia Distillery team will be joined by a host of industry experts to help “uncover the history and heritage of the ‘Victorian whisky capital of the world', from behind-the-scenes tours to product masterclasses to meeting the people at the heart of production”.
Iain McAlister, master distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia said: “The Campbeltown Malts Festival offers us a wonderful opportunity to open our doors to visitors and share the spirit of Glen Scotia.
“This year, we have a fantastic line-up of events and are very lucky to be working with some of the top names in the industry who we also call good friends.
“It is a special few days for the team, and we’re always humbled by the visitors who travel far and wide to see us and discover what makes Campbeltown such a special whisky place.”
READ MORE: Row over CalMac and ministers' 'Islay Sex' gaffe over world famous festival
Glen Scotia stands as one of only three surviving distilleries in the coastal town, working to revive Campbeltown’s potential as it continues to achieve industry recognition and expand its presence in both UK and international markets.
Launched in 2008, the Campbeltown Malts Festival is a celebration of the region which also pays homage to the town’s ‘storied past’.
Festivities will commence with the Glen Scotia Malts Festival Dinner on Tuesday, May 21 from 7.30pm.
Hosted at the Machrihanish Airbase, attendees will hear from Glen Scotia Master Distiller and Distillery Manager Iain McAlister and special guests alongside a three-course meal paired with exclusive, hand-selected single-cask drams.
From 10.30am on Wednesday, May 22, there will be a series of ticketed and free talks, tastings, and live music, including performances from Rhuvaal and We.R.Soul.
READ MORE: Look inside this jaw-dropping home for sale on Skye
Ticketed events include a Dunnage Warehouse Tasting with Iain McAlister, where guests will get the chance to sample five hand-picked cask selections of unreleased liquids alongside a guided tasting, in the historic heart of the distillery.
Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Dave Broom will team up with Loch Lomond Group’s Master Blender Michael Henry for Exploring the World of Sherry and Whisky, a 60-minute session “delving into the history and flavour profile of different sherries and their influence on the Glen Scotia spirit”.
Glen Scotia will also unveil its latest collaboration, a project with an array of creators who have documented their journey to Campbeltown by land, road and sea.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now and available via the Glen Scotia website.
For further information about Glen Scotia and regular updates on the Campbeltown Malts Festival, click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here