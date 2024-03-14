In a new report, it calls for "fundamental" change, including the devolution of all employment support powers.

While the report said Scottish Government initiatives are going in the right direction, it warned programmes such as No One Left Behind and Fair Start Scotland are not yet meeting their ambitions and are struggling from a lack of scale.

The aim to help 12,000 parents into sustained employment, for example, may require a 200% increase in the number of parents entering work each year, the report said.

It also said the split responsibilities between the two governments are limiting the scale and reach of devolved strategies.

This is because most people looking for work are doing so through the UK Government's Jobcentre system, which the IPPR states is often more "punitive than supportive" in its approach.

The report found just 3% of those looking for work in Scotland were enrolled on the devolved programmes in the most recent quarter.

The IPPR said the policy and administrative responsibilities of the Jobcentre should be handed to Scotland to make real progress.

Director Philip Whyte said: "The current system is arguably failing countless people who are trapped between a devolved system that suffers from a lack of scale and a reserved system that is more often punitive than supportive.

"While devolved programmes show signs of success - but could yet do more - ultimately they are held back by a responsibility being split across governments and a reserved Jobcentre system which is more often focused on compliance than helping people reach their full potential.

"A reformed system - through increased powers - would be the next natural step in delivering a system that is person-centric and works towards positive outcomes, so that more people can enter, stay and progress in meaningful work.

"That's not just good for individuals, but also good for the economy."

Fair work minister Gillian Martin said: "This call for all employment support powers to be devolved reflects the Scottish Government's long-standing position.

"Securing the full range of powers over employment and employability would enable us to fully implement policies which best meet Scotland's distinct needs and deliver services which have the interests of users at their heart.

"I welcome this additional evidence that our employability services are highly valued. The number of accredited real Living Wage employers in Scotland exceeded 3,400 last year...

"Scottish Government support contributes to nine in 10 people being paid at least the real Living Wage."

The UK Government has been asked for comment.