“At the moment,” he said, “consumers have little or no option to proactively choose domestic produce. A clearer labelling system would help them to make an informed choice about what they are purchasing.

“And I have no doubt that improved food labelling would help all parts of the food chain to support domestic production and alongside effective quality assurance it would underpin food integrity. But it’s important that labelling changes should also cover hospitality, food service and catering”.

Mr Kennedy said he expected to respond before the May 7 deadline after consulting with the NFU Scotland membership.

Round-up

Despite the best hoggs at Newton Stewart achieving season-best returns, a large show of under-finished types dropped the average to 332p/kg or £143/head, with prices peaking at 410p/kg for export grade mules from Clugston or £190/head for Texels from Killumpha and Airyolland, while Blackies sold to £188/head for Kirkmabreck. And cast sheep continued to meet with demand and peaked at £129 for Texel tups from Mossyard with Texel cross ewes from the same home leading the females at £122.

Light hoggs at Dumfries yesterday averaged 366p/kg and sold to 445p/kg or £142/head for Cheviots from Hoddomtown, while heavier sorts averaged 368p/kg and sold to 406p/kg or £219/head for Texels from West Skelton. Cast ewes sold to £148 for a Romney from Halldykes, with tups selling to £210 for a Texel from Newmains.

Calves at Carlisle yesterday peaked at £700 for a Simmental bull with heifers selling to £650/head for British Blue heifers from Jeanfield. Limousin cross steers from High Knells led the store trade at £1,970, with a Limousin cross from Bolton Wood Lane leading the heifers. And weaned cattle peaked at £1,560 for a ten month old Limousin bull from Lake View, with bullocks selling to £1,440 for a British Blue from Messrs Gorst, Hoggs at Longtown on Tuesday averaged £114/head and peaked at £225/head for Texels from DJL Livestock, while feeding ewes sold to £200/head for Texels from Boreland. Tups sold to £180 for Texels from Corseview, Banchory.

Old season lambs were breaking all centre records at Dingwall on Tuesday, averaging 351p/kg and selling to 396p/kg for a 55kg Beltex from Camultmuir, who also topped the feeding sheep classes at £242 gross for a Beltex ewe, or to £221 gross for a 63kg Suffolk from Hatton Farm Cottage. Heifers averaged 282p/kg and sold to 291p/kg for a Limousin cross from Teawig or to £1,867 gross for the same breed from Burnside Farming.

Calves at Ayr on Tuesday sold to £700 for a British Blue cross heifer from Isle Farm with bull calves selling to £690 for a Limousin cross from Meikle Kilchatten, and stirks peaked at £1,550/head for Limousin heifers from Waterdyke. Bullocks sold to £1,380/head for High Auchneel.