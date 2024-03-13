Guests will learn about everything from the unusual methods of diagnoses employed by local apothecaries – such as former resident of Mary King’s Close, Dr Arnott – to the city’s worst plague outbreak.

Due to overcrowding within the city walls, the plague permeated the area in 1645. Those suffering from the plague would hang a white sheet from their window to warn their neighbours to keep away, quarantining themselves while awaiting a visit from the Plague Doctor.

READ MORE: National Galleries acquires first Varo painting to enter a European collection

Visitors will also learn about key moments in history that defined 19th century medicine, such as the formation of the Edinburgh Seven – an all-female group of aspiring doctors spearheaded by Sophia Jex-Blake, who fought for women’s education and the right to practice medicine.

The story of Dr James Barry is also highlighted on the tour, a renowned military surgeon who performed the first successful caesarean section in the British Empire.

The new Medical History Tours form part of Edinburgh Science Festival, running from March 30 to the April 14.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to our brand-new Medical History Tours at The Real Mary King’s Close. On the tour, we delve into the fascinating history of the medical scene here in Edinburgh, hearing from pioneers in the field.

"Our team is passionate about telling powerful stories and educating people about Edinburgh’s rich history. We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces on the tour and look forward to inspiring the next generation of budding doctors!”

Tours are available on Saturday March 30, Saturday April 6 and Saturday April 13. Tickets are £27 per adult / £22 per child.

For more information and bookings please visit: https://www.realmarykingsclose.com/event/medical-history-tour/