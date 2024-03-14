VISITSCOTLAND is moving closer to the appointment of a new chief executive.
The tourism marketing agency posted on LinkedIn yesterday that the window for applications will close on Friday.
The opening has been created by the forthcoming departure of long-standing boss Malcolm Roughead, who is stepping down to retire. Mr Roughead has worked for the organisation since 2001, and has led the organisation as chief executive since September 2010.
READ MORE: Do Charing Cross plans bring hope for future of Glasgow?
“It has been a privilege to be VisitScotland chief executive for the last 14 years, being in a position to contribute to the prosperity of our country,” said Mr Roughead in a video posted on LinkedIn. “Tourism can be a force for good that reaches beyond hospitality and the visitor experience, touching every community and every sector.
“We believe in responsible tourism as the basis for our national strategy, ensuring tourism benefits locals and tourists alike, creating jobs and improving well-being, helping make communities more resilient to change.
“I’m often asked: what does tourism mean to you? Well, it means ambition, collaboration, innovation, all values which guide us as the national tourism organisation.
READ MORE: Award-winning Pierhouse Hotel restaurant in Argyll reopens
“It is working with our partners and engaging in the tourism sector, to provide support and advice. It is promoting Scotland to the world and sharing knowledge with our international colleagues. It is working with the events sector and wider partners to raise Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage. It is being an ambassador for Scotland, at home and abroad.
“Most of all, it is our communities. That is what makes Scottish tourism so special.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here