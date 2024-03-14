The opening has been created by the forthcoming departure of long-standing boss Malcolm Roughead, who is stepping down to retire. Mr Roughead has worked for the organisation since 2001, and has led the organisation as chief executive since September 2010.

“It has been a privilege to be VisitScotland chief executive for the last 14 years, being in a position to contribute to the prosperity of our country,” said Mr Roughead in a video posted on LinkedIn. “Tourism can be a force for good that reaches beyond hospitality and the visitor experience, touching every community and every sector.

“We believe in responsible tourism as the basis for our national strategy, ensuring tourism benefits locals and tourists alike, creating jobs and improving well-being, helping make communities more resilient to change.

“I’m often asked: what does tourism mean to you? Well, it means ambition, collaboration, innovation, all values which guide us as the national tourism organisation.

“It is working with our partners and engaging in the tourism sector, to provide support and advice. It is promoting Scotland to the world and sharing knowledge with our international colleagues. It is working with the events sector and wider partners to raise Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage. It is being an ambassador for Scotland, at home and abroad.

“Most of all, it is our communities. That is what makes Scottish tourism so special.”