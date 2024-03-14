A Swiss luxury watchmaker is to open a new store on one of Scotland's most famous shopping streets.
Omega, the watch brand worn by stars including Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig, will launch the outlet in the Scottish capital later this year.
The brand, worn by Craig's James Bond character, is to open on Multrees Walk.
The street is currently home to major brands including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Canada Goose, with luxury car brand Genesis also recently taking space.
A spokesperson for Multrees Walk said: "It’s an exciting year for Multrees Walk, with several new tenants due to open this year.
"We are excited to announce that the Swiss watchmaker Omega will be joining our portfolio of luxury lifestyle brands and will be opening a store later this year."
The spokesperson added: "We are proud to be home to many stylish brands, supporting the demand for luxury experiences and products in Edinburgh, and are excited to welcome even more leading brands this year.”
It comes after The Herald revealed that global superbrand Gucci is to open its first Scottish shop later this year.
The fashion store on one of the country’s most prestigious shopping streets will be the luxury retail giant’s only UK standalone retail offering outside London.
The business team reported that plans were under way earlier last month.
It has now been confirmed the luxury Italian brand will be opening its first standalone store outside of London in Edinburgh later this year.
It will occupy an impressive corner location - formerly Hugo BOSS and Caffé Nero - and will span over 4,700 square metres of retail space.
