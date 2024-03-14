We have been evacuated pic.twitter.com/P9iXiX4j72 — Graham Simpson (@GrahamSMSP) March 14, 2024

The Conservative MSP Graham Simpson posted pictures of the blaze on social media, showing flames leaping into the early morning sky from one of the flats high up on the building.

Mr Simpson, Shadow Minister for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said that people had been evacuated from the building.

Everyone is out, I hope pic.twitter.com/tu6EhXBa46 — Graham Simpson (@GrahamSMSP) March 14, 2024

SFRS said that nine fire engines had been sent to the scene, along with one high-reach appliance.

Police have cordoned off the area. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Fire still going strong. Access a real issue pic.twitter.com/LGXjLzRVoM — Graham Simpson (@GrahamSMSP) March 14, 2024

A spokesman for the SFRS said: "We were alerted to a significant fire in Breadalbane Street at 4.10am. It is still ongoing.

"Nine appliances and one high-reach appliance are in attendance. There have been no reports of casualties.