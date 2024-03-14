People were forced to flee from a block of flats in Edinburgh after a “significant” fire broke out during the early hours of the morning.  

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that dozens of firefighters were in attendance at the blaze, which erupted just after 4am this morning at the block in Breadalbane Street, and is still ongoing. 

The Conservative MSP Graham Simpson posted pictures of the blaze on social media, showing flames leaping into the early morning sky from one of the flats high up on the building.  

Mr Simpson, Shadow Minister for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said that people had been evacuated from the building.  

SFRS said that nine fire engines had been sent to the scene, along with one high-reach appliance.  

Police have cordoned off the area. There have been no reports of any casualties.  

A spokesman for the SFRS said: "We were alerted to a significant fire in Breadalbane Street at 4.10am. It is still ongoing.

"Nine appliances and one high-reach appliance are in attendance. There have been no reports of casualties. 