A search is under way for a woman and baby last seen in Glasgow city centre.
Police say they are very concerned for the welfare of the woman and infant, believed to be aged between four and six months.
They were last seen together at about 4.20pm on Wednesday leaving a supermarket in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow and walking north towards a bus stop.
READ MORE: Search underway for children who vanished from house in Midlothian
The baby was dressed in a red snowsuit with a hood and pink hat when last seen.
The woman is described as a white Eastern European, with blonde hair tied up with a green scrunchie. She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and ankle-length multi-coloured dress, and carrying a yellow cross-shoulder bag.
READ MORE: Mother of three who vanished in Edinburgh 'may have come to harm'
Inspector David Hill said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises this woman and baby, or knows where they might be, to please contact us urgently.
“We are very concerned for their welfare and want to make sure they are traced safe and well.
“Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting reference 2475 of 13 March 2024.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here