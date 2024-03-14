The row started on Monday, when the Guardian reported that in 2019 Mr Hester is alleged to have said Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

Mr Sunak has said the remarks were “wrong” but that the businessman had “apologised genuinely for his comments and that remorse should be accepted”.

However, both Labour Leader Keir Starmer, the SNP and now the Scottish Conservatives telling him he should review the decision to accept the cash.

A Scottish Tory spokesperson told The Herald: “These comments were racist and wrong.

“The Scottish Conservative Party has never accepted a donation from Frank Hester and the UK Conservative Party should carefully review the donations it has received from Hester in response to his remarks.”