New laws to tackle the harm caused by hatred and prejudice come into force next month.
The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act will provide greater protection for victims and communities from 1 April.
What’s going to change?
The new law creates "stirring up of hatred offences” and gives greater protection to certain groups.
These include age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.
The extra provisions add to the long-standing stirring up racial hatred offences, which have been in place since 1986.
So, what is a hate crime?
Police Scotland says that hate crimes “behaviour which is both criminal and rooted in prejudice”.
Under their guidance, this includes; threatening behaviour, verbal abuse or insults including name-calling, assaults, robbery and damage to property – like graffiti daubed on walls.
The new laws also cover those who encourage others to commit hate crimes, harassment online abuse on sites like Facebook or Twitter (now known as X).
READ MORE: Police Scotland to use Glasgow sex shop as hate crime reporting centre
READ MORE: Scottish Government launches 'what is a hate crime' campaign
READ MORE: Does Scottish Government's campaign explain what a hate crime is?
Why now?
The new laws have been on the books for three years, but has been delayed to give police tie to prepare.
The Bill was heavily criticised throughout the process, with ministers repeatedly forced to climb down on certain provisions, such as the potential impact on performers.
But it is now ready to come into force on April 1st.
How can I find out more?
The Scottish Government has launched an information campaign, with adverts running online and on TV.
They show people subjected to hate crime, including online through social media. The ads are accompanied with the slogan: Hate Hurts.
Is hate crime a big problem in Scotland?
Recent statistics show that 5,738 charges of hate crime were reported in Scotland in 2022-23.
Minister for Victims & Community Safety Siobhian Brown said: “For those impacted by hatred and prejudice, the results can be traumatic and life changing. While we respect everyone’s right to freedom of expression, nobody in our society should live in fear or be made to feel like they don’t belong, and the Scottish Government is committed to building safer communities that live free from hatred and prejudice.
“We must do all we can to give victims and witnesses the confidence to report instances of hate crime, which is why we have launched a new campaign, ‘Hate Hurts’. The campaign is informed by lived experience, and explains what a hate crime is, the impact it has on victims and how to report it.”
What have Police Scotland said?
Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain, hate crime prevention lead, Police Scotland, said:
“Hate crime is vile and wrong. To target a person, a group or a community because of who they are, how they look, or how they choose to live their lives, undermines freedoms and rights we are entitled to enjoy as human beings.
“We know it can be hard for people to report a hate crime, and in some cases to even recognise or acknowledge that they have been a victim.
"We want everyone targeted by hate crime, or those who witness it, to have confidence to come forward. They can be assured they will be treated with dignity and respect and that the circumstances they report will be fully investigated.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel