The auctioneer also said the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store on Union Street, Aberdeen, is "spread across two attractive buildings, a total of 39,733 sq ft of former retail space is available for substantial residential or commercial re-development opportunities".

The property is currently vacant. The interest is heritable, or freehold.

Elsewhere, off Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, a vacant heritable office investment is also to be sold at the Acuitus auction with a guide price of £125,000.

Mhairi Archibald, of Acuitus, said: "Both of these assets offer excellent development opportunities from entrepreneurial buyers. The property on Union Street is especially well situated in the city centre, and offers substantial upside to a residential or commercial developer."

The Acuitus auction will take place on March 27 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

'It has been a privilege': Outgoing tourism boss pays tribute to sector

The outgoing head of VisitScotland said the tourism body is moving closer to the appointment of a new chief executive.

The agency said that the window for applications will close on Friday. The opening has been created by the forthcoming departure of long-standing leader Malcolm Roughead, who is stepping down to retire. Mr Roughead has worked for the organisation since 2001, and has led the organisation as chief executive since September 2010.

Luxury watchmaker to open store on famous Scottish shopping street

A Swiss luxury watchmaker is to open a new store on one of Scotland's most famous shopping streets.

Omega, the watch brand worn by stars including Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig, will launch the outlet in the Scottish capital later this year. The brand, worn by Craig's James Bond character, is to open on Multrees Walk.