The latest in a string of openings from the group, including a new flagship Six by Nico in Merchant City and Sole Club in Finnieston, Simeone has said the demand for the cocktail venue is already “far beyond anything he’s ever experienced”.

He said: “We really wanted to raise the bar for ourselves. People are looking for more than just a drink; they want an experience. We believed that to be true and that’s been vindicated; we’ve been blown away by how popular this has proved to be.

“The venue is exactly what we dreamt of. It has an exclusive members’ club feeling, something I think Glasgow needed but is definitely more than ready for.

“It’s drinks-led, but we’ve put as much attention on the alcohol-free menu.

“While it feels exclusive, this experience is designed for everyone.”

Studio Two, the design studio behind seven of the Glasgow-born restaurateur’s venues across major cities including Manchester and Leeds, are behind the look and feel of the unique new venue which offers “an exclusive members’ club-like feeling”.

The interior concept has been designed to reflect the four stages of sleep from ‘falling under’ to light sleep then slow wave sleep to the REM stage, where dreams are most likely to occur.

Studio Two co-founder Lauren Milner said: “This is unlike anything else, anywhere else.

“Any bar that is ‘immersive’ creates that feeling through digital experiences rather than through fabric and light, which is what we’ve done.

“At the entrance, distorted glazing adds an element of intrigue, beginning the hazy, dreamscape experience.

“When you walk through the doors, it’s trippy; the artwork draws you in before being welcomed to the seating area filled with large, oversized upholstery, soft fabrics, and soft light fittings. This is where full relaxation begins.

“Then comes the dream stage, when each guest is immersed in the cocktail experience, with the bar taking centre stage and adding an element of theatre to proceedings. The low lights allow people to get lost in the experience.

“Artwork is a key feature, the brief to them was ‘tell me your wildest dreams’. Everything from lighting to art is completely out of the box, creating the perfect environment for the cocktails to come to life.”

Somewhere by Nico will create a new cocktail experience every six weeks, similar to the Six by Nico dining concept but with a focus on cocktails rather than the food.

The first theme, the Land of OZ, was revealed last week and will run from Wednesday, March 20 until Sunday, April 28.

For more information or to book for the Land of OZ experience, click here.