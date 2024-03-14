Two firefighters have been injured tackling a blaze in an Edinburgh tower block which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
More than 100 people have to be evacuated from the building, in the Capital’s Breadalbane Street.
Both injured emergency service members were treated by ambulance at the scene and did not have to be taken to hospital.
There were no reported casualties involving members of the public. However, people have been “strongly” advised to avoid the area.
Twelve fire appliances and a number of specialist resources are at the scene, and are expected to remain in place throughout the day.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that the fire, which broke out at 4.10am, has now been contained and that the building is being made safe.
The fire initially spread to adjacent flats on the same floor and above, but has now been pushed back to one area.
Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson was among those staying in the building at the time.
Speaking at around 8am, he told the PA news agency: “The fire alarm went off and people started evacuating and everybody got out.
“There is a fire in the fifth-floor flat and flames were belching out of that flat, and it has then spread upwards to the sixth floor and the fire is still going on and smoke is belching out. I can still see flames, it appears to have spread to the stairwell.
“Everybody has been evacuated, nobody has been hurt, that’s the main thing, but some people will have lost their homes.
“People got out but it was very dramatic and still is.”
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andy Girrity is the officer in charge.
He said: “The fire is contained and firefighting operations remain ongoing to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
“This has been a complex incident which involved the evacuation of a large number of people.
“Our crews have worked tirelessly to contain this fire and prevent further spread within the building.”
DACO Girrity added: “There is a large-scale emergency service presence and we will remain on the scene for a considerable time.
“I would strongly advise members of the public to avoid the area.”
