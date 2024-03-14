A woman and a young baby reported missing in Glasgow have been found safe and well.

Police said the pair, who had gone missing overnight, were traced on Thursday afternoon.

They had last been seen in Glasgow City Centre, near a supermarket in Jamaica Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm we have traced the woman and young baby seen in Glasgow City Centre on Wednesday, 13 March, safe and well.

"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter."