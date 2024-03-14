Plans have been lodged for a new neighbourhood in Glasgow that would see the creation of the city's newest park.
Named Collegelands Park, the proposed £95m multi-use development will feature a community-led arts facility with event space, café and courtyard, a student residence offering 586 bedspaces and a build to rent block of 182 apartments on the five-acre site, which borders Duke Street and High Street.
At the heart of the new neighbourhood - a short walk from the city centre and Strathclyde University - will be a two-and-a-half-acre park, the first to be created in the city in many years.
Paul O’Donnell of Glasgow Enlightenment said: “This new development will mark the completion of the 20-year long Collegelands masterplan to regenerate the Calton area of the city.
“This important project will create 250 jobs during construction, and we hope will act as a catalyst for further development in the area.
READ MORE: Retail park on historic Scottish textile mill site sold in major deal
"These plans are the culmination of years of conversation with local people and the City Council on how this final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw could look.
"We are excited to draw all these ideas together into this new proposal and to finally be able to share it with the local community. It is important that the new development is right for those who live, study and work in the Merchant City and Calton areas of Glasgow.”
A series of events are being held during the pre-application process and views of local people can be shared through the new Collegelands Park website.
A formal planning application will be lodged with Glasgow City Council in the summer following the consultation period.
The first of the public consultation events will take place in the This is Fresh student residence building at 10 Havannah Street in Glasgow on March 26 from 3-7pm.
Glasgow Enlightenment’s Graeme Bone added: “We hope that local people will come along and have their say on this proposed development which will not only enrich the area by providing much needed new homes and student accommodation, but also offer a safe, well-lit place where people can exercise or relax and chat with friends, along with community cultural events for everyone to enjoy.”
The Collegelands regeneration project was launched in 2004 in a bid to bring new homes and opportunities to the Calton area of the city.
Today, Collegelands is one of Scotland’s most successful mixed-use developments with a thriving community, a new Moxy hotel, offices, homes and shops.
Mr O’Donnell added: “The original concept for regeneration at Collegelands remains the same as it did almost two decades ago – to create a vibrant city centre district that will serve Glasgow for generations to come.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here