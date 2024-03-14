At the heart of the new neighbourhood - a short walk from the city centre and Strathclyde University - will be a two-and-a-half-acre park, the first to be created in the city in many years.

Paul O’Donnell of Glasgow Enlightenment said: “This new development will mark the completion of the 20-year long Collegelands masterplan to regenerate the Calton area of the city.

“This important project will create 250 jobs during construction, and we hope will act as a catalyst for further development in the area.

"These plans are the culmination of years of conversation with local people and the City Council on how this final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw could look.

"We are excited to draw all these ideas together into this new proposal and to finally be able to share it with the local community. It is important that the new development is right for those who live, study and work in the Merchant City and Calton areas of Glasgow.”

A series of events are being held during the pre-application process and views of local people can be shared through the new Collegelands Park website.

A formal planning application will be lodged with Glasgow City Council in the summer following the consultation period.

The first of the public consultation events will take place in the This is Fresh student residence building at 10 Havannah Street in Glasgow on March 26 from 3-7pm.

Glasgow Enlightenment’s Graeme Bone added: “We hope that local people will come along and have their say on this proposed development which will not only enrich the area by providing much needed new homes and student accommodation, but also offer a safe, well-lit place where people can exercise or relax and chat with friends, along with community cultural events for everyone to enjoy.”

The Collegelands regeneration project was launched in 2004 in a bid to bring new homes and opportunities to the Calton area of the city.

Today, Collegelands is one of Scotland’s most successful mixed-use developments with a thriving community, a new Moxy hotel, offices, homes and shops.

Mr O’Donnell added: “The original concept for regeneration at Collegelands remains the same as it did almost two decades ago – to create a vibrant city centre district that will serve Glasgow for generations to come.”