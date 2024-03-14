Mr Yousaf sided instead with Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who is currently promoting a Bill to create 200m “safe access zones” outside clinics to stop users and staff being harangued.

It followed Ms Mackay asking Mr Yousaf if abortion should also be provided up to the legal limit, equitable IVF access ensured and abortion removed from criminal law.

Mr Yousaf said regulation of abortion should “absolutely” be a medical matter not a criminal one, and he would look at whether health boards could provide abortions beyond 20 weeks.

He said that once Ms Mackay’s Bill had made its way through Parliament, “we will begin to review all abortion law with a focus on identifying potential proposals for reform”.

Mr Mason, a devout Christian and SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, then asked if Mr Yousaf accepted that “no one is being harassed at these vigils or protests, no one is being intimidated.

“It is largely a small group of elderly religious people standing at these facilities.

“And does he not think that we are slightly overreacting with legislation on this?”

The First Minister replied: “I wouldn’t agree with John Mason on that, I’m afraid.

“I think what's so important in this matter, particularly I have to say for me, is to listen to the voices of women.

“And women tell us - and have given very powerful evidence and testimony - that whatever John Mason’s view may be, that they feel that harm is being done.

“They do feel harassed, they do feel intimidation.

“Now, even if John Mason was to, for whatever reason, discard that evidence, and I would encourage them not to, just also listen to the clinicians at the services.

“The likes of Dr Greg Irwin and many others who have spoken very powerfully about the impact it's also having on staff.

“Now John Mason knows that I'm a religious person myself. I pray.

“But where you choose to pray, you can pray anywhere in the world, for whatever you want.

“Why you have to go to an abortion service, where women then feel harassed and intimidated, I have to say I do not understand

“And therefore I believe that legislation that Gillian Mackay is bringing forward is one that should have the support of this full parliament.

“We will certainly be supporting it from the Scottish Government.

“And I would say once again to John Mason, it’s so crucial that, as opposed to men perhaps imposing their view of what the impacts or effects of protests are to women, that John Mason would do well to listen to the voices of women and clinicians and staff at abortion services.”

The First Minister’s remarks were greeted with cross-bench applause from MSPs.