With a delicate blend of realism and abstraction, Drummond's works invite viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the natural world, each painting a window into a tranquil realm of colour and light.

Since early childhood, Marion Drummond has had a passion for wildlife and the natural world. As an artist, Marion strives to capture light, mood and movement. Her subject matter is always real and studied, from the number of petals on a flower to the atmosphere and presence of a sitter.

Marion has been painting professionally for thirty years and exhibits largely in the UK, although her paintings have also sold internationally, mostly in Germany and the United States.

Throughout the exhibition, Drummond's technical skill and artistic vision are on full display. Each brushstroke is carefully considered, each composition thoughtfully constructed. Whether she is capturing the delicate petals of a wildflower or the contours of her human subject matter, Drummond's attention to detail is evident in every aspect of her work.

But perhaps what is most striking about Drummond's exhibition is its sense of emotional resonance. Each painting seems to emanate a sense of quiet contemplation, inviting viewers to pause and reflect on the beauty of the world around them. In an increasingly fast-paced and chaotic world, Drummond's art serves as a reminder of the importance of slowing down and taking the time to appreciate the natural wonders that surround us.

Marion Drummond's exhibition at Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh this March 2024 is a stunning showcase of her talent as an artist.

