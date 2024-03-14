Brought to you by
A full solo exhibition of Marion Drummond’s work is a rare thing, and Morningside Gallery is delighted to host the event, her first in many years.
Marion has exhibited with Morningside Gallery from its inception and this large body of work reflects her ongoing interest in the human form, and her second love, flowers. A year in the making, we follow the changing seasons and colours through Marion’s fluid and joyous mark making.
With a delicate blend of realism and abstraction, Drummond's works invite viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the natural world, each painting a window into a tranquil realm of colour and light.
Since early childhood, Marion Drummond has had a passion for wildlife and the natural world. As an artist, Marion strives to capture light, mood and movement. Her subject matter is always real and studied, from the number of petals on a flower to the atmosphere and presence of a sitter.
Marion has been painting professionally for thirty years and exhibits largely in the UK, although her paintings have also sold internationally, mostly in Germany and the United States.
Throughout the exhibition, Drummond's technical skill and artistic vision are on full display. Each brushstroke is carefully considered, each composition thoughtfully constructed. Whether she is capturing the delicate petals of a wildflower or the contours of her human subject matter, Drummond's attention to detail is evident in every aspect of her work.
But perhaps what is most striking about Drummond's exhibition is its sense of emotional resonance. Each painting seems to emanate a sense of quiet contemplation, inviting viewers to pause and reflect on the beauty of the world around them. In an increasingly fast-paced and chaotic world, Drummond's art serves as a reminder of the importance of slowing down and taking the time to appreciate the natural wonders that surround us.
Marion Drummond's exhibition at Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh this March 2024 is a stunning showcase of her talent as an artist.
Marion will be in Morningside Gallery for the Private View and possibly on the opening Saturday. Please contact Morningside Gallery here for further details and to RSVP for the Private View on Friday the 15th of March at 6pm.
