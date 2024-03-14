Netflix has announced that it is bringing three new drama series to Scotland this year.
Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan is set to lead in The Undertow, playing identical twins Adam and Lee, alongside Mackenzie Davis, who plays Nicola, Adam’s wife.
Glaswegian actor Iain De Caestecker has been cast in another lead role as Marty, police constable and best friend of Lee (Jamie Dornan).
Based on Nordic mistaken identity thriller Twin, The Undertow sees Nicola’s life take a deadly turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present.
Netflix has confirmed that The Undertow will shoot at locations across the Highlands and Islands, including Sutherland and the Isle of Mull.
Nira Park, who will produce the new series, said: “From the winding mountain roads, the lochs that reflect an endless sky, and the sea that promises both escape and danger, The Undertow captures the claustrophobia, isolation and breathtaking beauty of a small coastal community, as lies from the past flood back and threaten to destroy it.”
Department Q is currently shooting in Edinburgh with Matthew Goode starring opposite leading Scottish acting talent Chloe Pirrie, Kelly Macdonald, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Mark Bonnar, Shirley Henderson and Kate Dickie.
The thriller, created by award-winning showrunner Scott Frank, is entirely shot in the capital.
An adaptation of the novels of the same name from Danish author, Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series revolves around Carl Morck, a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case whilst wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead.
Rob Bullock, executive producer for Left Bank, who are producing the series, said: "Scott fell in love with Edinburgh from the very first recce. Department Q is a beautiful thriller - and Edinburgh, with its magnificent cityscape and setting, is key to the character of the show.
"We learned that many shows set in Edinburgh are actually filmed predominantly in Glasgow. We decided early on to film Edinburgh for Edinburgh in all its glory. And we hope it will be one of the many things that sets Department Q apart.
"Coming to Edinburgh we already had high hopes of not just of the locations but also the local crew. And the experience of filming has exceeded both."
Meanwhile, Lockerbie, a co-production with the BBC and in association with MGM Television and Night Train Media, is shooting in Scotland now.
The factual drama is based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the joint Scots-US investigation which sought to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Jenni Steele, VisitScotland’s Film and Creative Industries Manager, said: “Scotland is no stranger to the small screen. It’s scenery, cityscapes and distinct culture have long captured the imagination of film and TV producers.
"It’s fantastic to see this continue with the announcement of these new Netflix productions. The success of One Day brought worldwide attention to our beautiful capital, Edinburgh and we look forward to seeing what role Scotland will play in these new series.
"Film and television productions not only boost the local economy in the short-term but are a shop window for the country’s amazing landscapes, heritage and culture.
"Around one in five visitors from our top international markets visit a film or TV location while on holiday in Scotland, and so with the global reach of Netflix there is a huge opportunity for the industry to promote screen tourism and encourage viewers to explore what more Scotland has to offer."
