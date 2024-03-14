Plans to replace the hospital were at an advanced stage ( contractors had visited the site for ground works) when in January staff and the community were dealt a crushing blow after the Scottish Government announced it may not be able to sanction the cash needed to fund the £130million project.

NHS Highland said the pause in capital funding was "very disappointing for everyone involved" and sounding a supportive note to the protestors said it "recognised that the voice of the community needs to be heard".

Hundreds gathered for a rally in Fort William calling on the Scottish Government to fund a long-awaited hospital (Image: Dr Gordon Caldwell)

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf blamed "disastrous mismanagement of the economy from the UK Government and a 10% Capital cut" for the decision to pull funding for this project and others across the country.

It is estimated that the population of Lochaber triples between Easter and the end of October from 20,000 to 60,000 due to tourists, a proportion of which will require hospital care in the UK's outdoor capital.

The hospital serves a population of around 400,000 and has one operating theatre, limited A&E space and no MRI scanner.

Speaking at today's rally Lib Dem councillor Angus MacDonald said: "The Scottish Government found £1.1bn to build a second, un-needed Forth Road Bridge.

"They found £1bn to build Glasgow's new Queen Elizabeth hospital, they found £1bn for the Edinburgh trams. Can we not have £130m for our new hospital up here?

"We are so desperate for this hospital - Humza you can be remembered for doing something great."

SNP MSP Kate Forbes said she had met with the Health Secretary in recent weeks and raised the Belford with First Minister Humza Yousaf.

She said: "The turnout today sends a very loud and clear message that Lochaber is backing a new Belford and that planning and design work on the new hospital must continue.

"Senior management at NHS Highland must make this their number one priority. To that end I expect them, with Scottish Government support, to do everything within their power to make a new Belford ready to build."

Labour's Rhoda Grant added: "The community in Lochaber have already waited decades for their new hospital and this further delay is unacceptable."

SNP MSP Kate Forbes speaking at the Belford protest (Image: Dr Gordon Caldwell)

"The other [rural general hospitals] have have had double figures of millions of pounds spend on them in the past 35 years," said David Sedgwick, who was told Fort William would have a new hospital by 2002.

"The hospital staff provide very good care in the limited facilities.".

"It has to be remembered that Raigmore Hospital is two hours away from Fort William and the Glasgow hospitals are three hours away.

March to reverse delays to the new Belford Hospital at Fort William pic.twitter.com/AvDQKEQ38i — Dr Gordon Caldwell (@doctorcaldwell) March 16, 2024

"Patients should not be expected to travel such distances for routine investigations, treatment and procedures," added Mr Sedgwick.

A report concluded that Belford hospital was not fit for purpose (Image: Colin Mearns/Newsquest)

"The second theatre would enable visiting consultants to perform routine procedures in Fort William.

"The staff have put up with all the constraints of the present building knowing that a new hospital was imminent and to have that taken away now is a real blow to their morale."

"We hope the Scottish Government will listen to the call of the people of Lochaber."

Dr Gordon Caldwell said he was asked to spend a month at the hospital in 2019 by NHS Highland and compiled a report which warned that the "structure and processes were inadequate."

In 2003, thousands of people turned out to protest over plans to downgrade either the Belford or Lorne and Islands hospital.

Almost 6,000 letters were sent to chairman of NHS Highland which led to the plans being abandoned.