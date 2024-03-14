Started in 2015 as part of Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, the Edinburgh Food Festival has become a mainstay of Edinburgh’s event calendar which celebrates food and drink producers from Midlothian and across Scotland.

Pictured: The Edinburgh Street Food Festival will return in July (Image: Supplied)

Dani Rae, managing director Assembly Festival, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with British Street Food Awards.

“Showcasing Edinburgh and Scotland’s best street food and supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs is what Edinburgh Food Fest is about, so it’s a match made in heaven.

“We’ll be celebrating 10 years of bringing excellent food and drink to Assembly George Square Gardens, kicking off with this fantastic event, what a summer it’s set to be.”

A British Street Food Award is said to be a prize that “genuinely changes” lives, with past winners including Wingmans, Bao and MEATliquoir all going on to open their own bricks and mortar venues.

READ MORE: 'A Scotland first': Great British Menu star and city restaurant to launch new concept

As well as trying to impress an all-star panel which has previously included Michelin-starred Condita Head Chef Conor Toomey, traders will be vying to win the public vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Both winners will then go on to London for the finals of the 2024 British Street Food Awards.

Pictured: Fife-based Choola were crowned champions at the 2023 British Street Food Awards (Image: Supplied)

Last year’s champions, Fife-based husband and wife team Choola, told the Herald: “We still keep having these little moments where we can’t quite believe this has happened.

“We entered the Scottish Street Food Awards on a whim, so to have been joint winners there was surprising enough.

“We weren’t expecting anything other than the chance to meet some new people and eat some great food at the British finals in London.

“The fact that we won there too is absolutely crazy.”

READ MORE: Fife couple brings the flavours of Nepal to Scotland with award-winning street food

In addition to the Scottish finals, Food Mutiny, the company behind the British Street Food Awards, will be running competitions in 16 other European countries this summer, as well as the first-ever USA Street Food Awards.

Dani Rae, managing director Assembly Festival, said: 'What a summer it’s set to be' (Image: Supplied)

Richard Johnson, Food Mutiny founder, said: “Scotland is on top of the world.

"2022 and 2023 proved to be the best years ever for street food in Scotland with traders winning big at the British and the European Street Food Awards.

“Our Scottish finalists will be hoping for a repeat performance this year when they park up at the Edinburgh Food Festival in George Square Gardens in July.

“We don’t want a fixed starter-main course-dessert menu anymore. We want a bit of this and a bit of that. Flirty, low-commitment dining. Plus, it’s inclusive. And in a world like ours, that’s a positive message right now.”

Hungry for more food and drink news? Sign up to our weekly Food Matters newsletter here.

The free-to-attend Edinburgh Food Festival will begin on Friday, July 19 and run through to Sunday, July 28.

The ten-day event offers talks, demonstrations, and hands-on workshops from some of Scotland’s most acclaimed chefs and producers, as well as an extensive menu of street food to discover.

For further information and to sign up to receive programme news and updates, visit britishstreetfood.co.uk or edfoodfest.com.