The refurbishment of Paisley Museum has won a prestigious international award, recognising the significant role the project is playing in the town and wider region’s cultural regeneration.
Architects AL_A won the Cultural Regeneration category at the AR Future Projects 2024 awards, organised by global architecture magazine The Architectural Review.
Paisley Museum was on a shortlist of 13 projects - including cultural giants such as the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Shanghai Opera House, the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum and a new maritime museum in Karamursel, Turkey.
The £45 million refurbishment of Paisley Museum is part of a "once-in-a-generation" investment by Renfrewshire Council in four key cultural assets in the town.
READ MORE: Once-popular fixture at airport to provide 'spectacular' backdrop to new museum
In the last six months, the town has welcomed the reopening of Paisley Town Hall following a £22 million refurbishment and the unveiling of the new home of Paisley Central Library, with a £7 million makeover of what was previously a vacant retail space on the High Street.
Paisley Art Centre is currently being refurbished and will open in early summer, before Paisley Museum reopens in 2025.
AL_A, whose previous work includes the MAAT contemporary museum in Lisbon and the Exhibition Road Quarter at the V&A in London, have led the design process, including a new extension on the original 1871 museum.
Matt Wilkinson from AL_A, said: “This project is deeply connected with the community, our work here re-imagines Paisley Museum as an exceptional place that will create new energy and have a lasting impact on the town. Renfrewshire Council’s radical approach to cultural regeneration will become a beacon for communities across Europe — it has set the bar very high."
AL_A's founder - Stirling Prize winner Amanda Levete – has described the Paisley Museum Reimagined project as: "One of the most radical briefs I have read....this is not only about finding the way to best show the museum's collection, it's also about showing the world how an ambitious cultural project can have a profound impact on a community and its identity."
The museum refurbishment, which is being billed as Scotland’s biggest cultural heritage project, is funded by Renfrewshire Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Scottish Government, and Historic Environment Scotland.
A charitable fundraising campaign has been supported by a number of trusts, foundations and corporate donors. The project is being led by OneRen, the local charity delivering culture and leisure in Renfrewshire.
Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, Renfrewshire Council’s culture spokesperson and the Chair of OneRen, said: “We’ve always said we will deliver a world-class museum with community at its heart and to win an international award before we’ve even opened is testament to our ambition for culture-led regeneration of Paisley.
READ MORE: First look inside Scotland's 'radical' largest cultural heritage project
“I want to thank AL_A and indeed all of the project team who are working so hard to bring new life to our town’s museum.”
OneRen’s Project Director, Kirsty Devine, said: “We’re building a museum that is engaged with its communities in a way that will continue long after we re-open our doors.
"This award recognises the impact that the project will have in revitalising the local area through investment in our cultural treasures. We can’t wait to show the world our new museum in 2025.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here