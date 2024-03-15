MSPs have approved the removal of a controversial definition of women from legislation which aims to increase female participation on public boards.
The Scottish Parliament’s Equalities Committee recommended the amendment to the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act.
The Act, passed in 2018, sets the aim of having 50 per cent of women as non-executive members on public boards.
The original legislation defined a “woman” to include all transgender women, regardless of whether they had a gender recognition certificate (GRC).
READ MORE: Supreme Court to hear appeal over definition of 'woman'
The amended version, if approved by the wider Scottish Parliament, will remove the definition of a women which includes “a person who has the protected characteristic of gender reassignment… if, and only if, the person is living as a woman and is proposing to undergo or has undergone a process (or part of the process) for the purpose of becoming female”.
It came after feminist campaigners For Women Scotland challenged the definition in the Court of Session, which ruled the wording unlawful.
Effective from April 2022, a senior judge stated Holyrood did not have the legislative competence to “expand the definition of women”.
The ruling said it impinged on protected characteristics within the reserved Equality Act 2010.
READ MORE: Young trans people 'heartbroken' after gender reform defeat
Last year, ministers put the amended version of the Act before Parliament, to remove the definition.
Committee convener Karen Adam said: “Our committee is satisfied that this Bill provides a technical fix, in order to tidy up the statute book, following the rulings of the Court of Session.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared their views with us during the consultation period.”
The Act will still allow trans women with a GRC to be counted as part of the gender balance scheme.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel