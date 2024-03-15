IHG said the hotelier will work alongside the teams at both properties to maintain their positions as “go to destinations for leisure and business” in the city.

Mr Ventisei was born and bred in Glasgow but has held leadership roles in prestigious hotels and resorts around the UK since beginning his career at the famous Grand Hotel in Brighton.

He said: “My career in hospitality has taken me to destinations across the globe. I’ve worked and stayed in some of the most beautiful properties in the world, but nothing comes close to the charm, character and style of these properties. Made even more special by the fact they both reside in my own city.

“While the properties both have their own story and individual offering, they also share so many similarities that I can’t wait to make more of. I’m fortunate to have such a wonderful, established team who will play a key role in delivering and upholding the highest standards of hospitality.”