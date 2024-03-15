McDonald's appears to have been hit by a major IT outage which has resulted in the closure of a number of restaurants, including in the UK.
Problems with IT and the McDonald's app have been reported worldwide, including in the UK, this morning (Friday, March 15).
Downdetector has seen people issue reports of problems with the McDonald's app and website.
One person on Downdetector said: "All maccies in uk inc Ireland down."
Another commented: "Mcdonald’s reporting national outages in the United States , UK and Australia some places are shut down unable to take orders!"
Customers have also taken to social media this morning sharing pictures and stories about McDonald's store closures.
it's probably fair to say nobody has been inconvinced by this issue 🤣#mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/07So8rtGkc— Mr Black (@_OutInTheBlack_) March 15, 2024
One person posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a closed McDonald's which had a sign on the door reading: "We can not take any orders, our systems are down.
"This is a national issues atm.
"Sorry for the inconvenience."
Another person posting on X said: "Unfortunate news for McDonald's fans! Technical glitches cause major outage, disabling orders."
McDonald’s Australia said in a statement it is "aware of a technology outage currently impacting our restaurants nationwide and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible" and apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.
The official McDonald’s Japan X account has also confirmed that its stores are experiencing a ‘system failure’, adding: ‘Please wait for a while until the service is restored.’
What is Downdetector?
Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.
The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.
