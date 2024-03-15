Senior SNP members in Falkirk have insisted that Michael Matheson is a man of “integrity” and has their “full support” despite breaking parliamentary rules over an £11,000 iPad roaming bill.
The local party's executive shared their backing for the disgraced ex-health secretary on Facebook, in a post that was liked by Cecil Meiklejohn the leader of Falkirk Council.
They described the MSP, who misled journalists and Holryood’s Presiding Officer, as a “dedicated public servant.”
And despite Mr Matheson having avoided Parliament since he resigned as a minister last month, the local activists said the veteran politician "continues to fight for what is right as an SNP MSP.”
The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) yesterday ruled that the disgraced ex-health minister had twice breached the MSP’s code of conduct, upholding three complaints made against him.
They have referred the matter to Holyrood’s standards committee, who will investigate and decide on any further sanction. It seems likely he could be suspended.
Last year, Maggie Chapman, a Green MSP, was suspended from one meeting of the equalities committee after failing to declare a financial interest.
Previously Mark McDonald, a former SNP minister, was suspended from Holyrood for a month without pay after an investigation concluded he harassed a woman.
Tory MSP Annie Wells was banned from parliament for a week after speaking to the media before a report was published.
In a statement shared on their Facebook last night, the executive committee of the Falkirk West constituency association said: “Michael Matheson MSP continues to have our full support as our SNP MSP for Falkirk West.
“He continues to be a dedicated public servant who strives to do the best for his constituents and for the Scottish people.
“He has decades of experience as an MSP and is known for his integrity, hard work and dedication.
“He continues to fight for what is right as an SNP MSP.”
However, Mr Matheson’s future as an SNP MSP may be in doubt with Holyrood colleagues doubtful that he can keep the whip.
Humza Yousaf is due to speak to the media tomorrow at the party's National Council in Perth.
