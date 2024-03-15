Strathclyde Passenger Transport (SPT) has proposed taking buses back under its control in a shake-up which would revolutionise the way services are organsised in Scotland's biggest city.
Under new franchising plans, SPT would gain control of fares, routes and have all buses branded under its banner, standardising services across Strathclyde.
The model would be similar to that of Transport for London (TFL), a local government organisation which is also responsible for the Tube network and other transport around the UK capital.
Unlike Glasgow, its bus services are not de-regulated and remain in public hands.
Likewise, Edinburgh’s buses – which have among the cheapest fares in Scotland – are controlled by the publicly-owned Lothian buses, a partnership between the City of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Mid Lothian and West Lothian councils.
The plans have been met with a furious response by bus companies, who have said they will take legal action against them.
McGill’s Group CEO, Ralph Roberts, said: "Franchising is effectively confiscation of a business that has been built in good faith over many years with investors funds and it raises a host of legal implications, including issues under Article 1 of ECHR.
"It goes against every sense of natural justice and we would take this to every court in the land and beyond.
"Franchising can be introduced in a different way and our opposition to it will be absolute until the threat of theft of a private business is lifted."
