The model would be similar to that of Transport for London (TFL), a local government organisation which is also responsible for the Tube network and other transport around the UK capital.

Unlike Glasgow, its bus services are not de-regulated and remain in public hands.

Likewise, Edinburgh’s buses – which have among the cheapest fares in Scotland – are controlled by the publicly-owned Lothian buses, a partnership between the City of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Mid Lothian and West Lothian councils.

The plans have been met with a furious response by bus companies, who have said they will take legal action against them.

McGill’s Group CEO, Ralph Roberts, said: "Franchising is effectively confiscation of a business that has been built in good faith over many years with investors funds and it raises a host of legal implications, including issues under Article 1 of ECHR.

"It goes against every sense of natural justice and we would take this to every court in the land and beyond.

"Franchising can be introduced in a different way and our opposition to it will be absolute until the threat of theft of a private business is lifted."