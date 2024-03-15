A hotel in a picturesque Scottish harbour village that has appeared in film and television series has been brought to market for sale.
Christie & Co said the village featured in the remake of Whisky Galore as well as the Peaky Blinders series, and the hotel is for sale as its owners move to retire.
The Station Hotel has a lounge, restaurant, games room, function suite and a bar "which is very popular with regulars and tourists". The guest accommodation comprises 13 ensuite letting bedrooms and a two-bed family suite.
The agent said: "Located just west of Banff, between Inverness and Aberdeen, Portsoy is regarded as a popular summer tourist destination and well-known filming location, featuring in the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore and the last season of Peaky Blinders.
"The Station Hotel enjoys a prominent position on the main road in the village and makes a perfect base to enjoy the nearby walking routes, golf courses, fishing, wildlife, sealife and spectacular scenery."
The current owners, Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson, have decided to put the hotel on the market after 20 years to retire. They said: "This is a cracking business opportunity.
"The hotel is spacious with four different streams of revenue with letting rooms, bar, lounge and pool room, restaurant and very large function room.
"We have kept up a consistently high standard and have maintained an excellent reputation for our hospitality, and this has resulted in many, many repeat guests.
"There is huge potential for further growth for younger, more energetic owners, perhaps with more social media focus."
Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "This is a large seaside hospitality business which can be taken in various directions by a new buyer.
"The Station Hotel offers a real and exciting opportunity, and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over such a long period."
Christie & Co said the Station Hotel is on the market for offers in the region of £500,000 for the freehold interest.
Glasgow hospitality veteran takes over famous city hotels
A Glaswegian hospitality veteran is to lead two of the city’s most famous hotels.
Marcello Ventisei, who has more than three decades of industry experience, has been appointed the general manager of both the Kimpton Blythswood Square and voco Grand Central hotels. Mr Ventisei becomes the first to take up the new role of cluster general manager for the two hotels, which are part of the IHG portfolio, adding the Blythswood to his remit just eight months after beginning his post at the helm of the Grand Central.
Famous Glasgow pub sold
A famous Glasgow pub owned by the same family for more than four decades has been sold.
The buyer of The Laurieston Bar, at Bridge Street in the Gorbals, is described by selling agent Christie & Co as a “private investor who has confirmed that the business will continue to operate as it has done for over 40 years”. Christie & Co said it had been "inundated with interest from the outset" of the sale process.
