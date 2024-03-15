The Station Hotel has a lounge, restaurant, games room, function suite and a bar "which is very popular with regulars and tourists". The guest accommodation comprises 13 ensuite letting bedrooms and a two-bed family suite.

The agent said: "Located just west of Banff, between Inverness and Aberdeen, Portsoy is regarded as a popular summer tourist destination and well-known filming location, featuring in the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore and the last season of Peaky Blinders.

"The Station Hotel enjoys a prominent position on the main road in the village and makes a perfect base to enjoy the nearby walking routes, golf courses, fishing, wildlife, sealife and spectacular scenery."

The hotel is described as a 'cracking opportunity' (Image: Christie & Co)

The current owners, Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson, have decided to put the hotel on the market after 20 years to retire. They said: "This is a cracking business opportunity.

"The hotel is spacious with four different streams of revenue with letting rooms, bar, lounge and pool room, restaurant and very large function room.

"We have kept up a consistently high standard and have maintained an excellent reputation for our hospitality, and this has resulted in many, many repeat guests.

"There is huge potential for further growth for younger, more energetic owners, perhaps with more social media focus."

The village of Portsoy features in the hit show Peaky Blinders. Here is Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (Image: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Matt Squire)

Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "This is a large seaside hospitality business which can be taken in various directions by a new buyer.

"The Station Hotel offers a real and exciting opportunity, and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over such a long period."

Christie & Co said the Station Hotel is on the market for offers in the region of £500,000 for the freehold interest.

