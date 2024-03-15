Vipond, who has been with the Scottish band since its formation in 1985, has also enjoyed a TV career spanning decades.

He currently presents the outdoor-based BBC show Landward, but has also fronted a vast array of sports coverage, most notably Scotland’s footballing highlights show Sportscene.

A graduate of what is now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Vipond will receive the honour in a ceremony celebrating 500 Stirling students on the university’s campus on March 22.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, the principal of the university, said: “Dougie Vipond’s achievements in music and broadcasting are inspiring.

“His success with Deacon Blue and as a versatile broadcaster makes him a fantastic role model for our students.

“Everyone at the university is looking forward to celebrating with Dougie, our latest cohort of graduands, and their families and friends.”