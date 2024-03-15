Councillor Anne Stirling, chair of the Aberdeenshire Integrated Joint Board (IJB), said it must make "some very difficult decisions".

One option on the table is to scale back the operating hours for its minor injuries units (MIUs) at Peterhead Community Hospital, Fraserburgh Hospital and Huntly’s Jubilee Hospital.

Instead of opening 24 hours a day, the units would close overnight from 7pm to 7am.

READ MORE:

The IJB estimates that the reduced hours would save around £716,000 in the coming year and £1 million annually thereafter, but campaigners warn that it would force local residents to travel around an hour to the A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which is already under huge pressure.

They also warned that residents without cars could face return taxi fares of £120 to get treatment for suspected broken bones, cuts, burns, minor head injuries, or insect bites.

A petition against the proposals launched on March 14 and has already garnered over 1000 signatures.

The petition's author - an anonymous Peterhead resident - wrote: "I think I can speak for majority when I say that the Peterhead MIU Department is also used as a Casualty for many people out of hours.

"This is an invaluable service to the residents of the town and would place further strain on ARI and ambulances should this decision go ahead.

"Not to mention the fact that there is only one ambulance stationed in Peterhead on an evening, so God forbid two people were to fall seriously unwell at the same time in our growing population of over 20,000.

"I’m sure the residents of both Fraserburgh and Huntly feel exactly the same and we welcome the support from the residents in these towns too, as this is an all-or-nothing closure - they will not just shut down one or two units overnight.

"This also poses a risk to people not able to travel to ARI, whether it be that they don’t drive, can’t drive due to illness or injury, [have] no public transport on a night time, [or are] unable to afford the £120 return taxi."

Over the past year the three units combined have dealt with around 1,500 to 2,200 patients per month, with the vast majority dealt with within four hours.

Meanwhile, ambulance turnaround times outside the ARI are regularly among the worst in Scotland.

In recent weeks, one in ten ambulances has waited over three or four hours to handover patients into A&E and get back on the road, a sign that the emergency department is packed.

The A&E department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is struggling, with some of the longest ambulance handovers in Scotland (Image: PA)

Supporters responding to the petition warned the move would "undoubtedly result in unnecessary deaths" and that "not everyone has a car to drive to Aberdeen".

One man credited MIU medics for spotting signs of a deep vein thrombosis when he attended with cuts, bruises, and a swollen leg following a car crash.

Another added: "Minor injuries clinics are essential in rural areas. Sending everyone to an already struggling A&E in Aberdeen would just be idiotic."

The IJB insists that overnight attendances across the three sites are currently "very low" - averaging 12-13 patients per night, mostly in the early evening or very early morning - and that the units do not deal with life-threatening emergencies.

Cllr Stirling said: “The proposal to cease operation of our 3 MIUs overnight would save us £716,000 this coming financial year and then in the region of £1m each year thereafter.

"This is not a small amount of money and we need to look at the detail and the impact that an overnight closure might have on our communities, before coming to a decision.

“The one thing I would like to make clear is that the out of hours GP service (GMED) for those who are in urgent need of medical treatment but who cannot wait until their GP practice opens, will remain overnight and should be accessed by calling NHS24 on 111.

“Emergencies such as a serious injury or a suspected heart attack should always be seen urgently and people must call 999.”