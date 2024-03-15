TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “It’s simply not acceptable to have ScotRail stick their heads in the sand and ignore the pressing concerns of our members. That is why we will act by returning to the picket line.

“Our union only goes on strike as a last resort and I would urge ScotRail to come back to the table with meaningful proposals regarding our numerous concerns about the terms and conditions of on-call duties.

“Our members are vital to the running of the Scotland’s railways and deserve to be treated with respect by their employers over their legitimate grievances.

“Since our last walkout we have only grown in strength among these grades.”

Meanwhile, ScotRail workers are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over driver-only operation.

More than 100 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union said the move is in response to plans to run services on the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes without a second member of staff, at the discretion of the driver.