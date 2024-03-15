Although Todd’s work is largely figurative, there is great attention to detail and a representation of Art Deco architecture.

Out of the many places Todd has travelled, he has sought out Art Deco buildings. You may recognise some of the scenes depicted as they are located not far from The Glasgow Gallery.

His work is a wonderful blend of tales that incorporate the sitters' stories with the venue’s history. There is a slight auto-biographical element as he and his wife can be seen painted into scenes that they have both visited, including the RMS Queen Mary where they married.

The Glasgow Gallery is an independent contemporary art gallery on Bath Street in the centre of Glasgow. With over 20 years in the contemporary art sector, the concept of creating a comfortable, approachable and inviting gallery led us to open our doors in 2017.

Our aim is to bring together original artwork from recognised leading artists to exciting emerging talent at various price points in a relaxing setting. We specialise in exhibiting the best of Scottish contemporary painting through solo, featured and mixed exhibitions alongside a stunning range of contemporary applied arts including ceramics, glass, jewellery and sculpture.

Whether you are looking for your first piece of art to start your collection, or the perfect gift for a loved one, or if you simply love to browse, we'd love to welcome you to the Gallery to view works by our talented artists and makers.

If you're looking for something different or are confident with what you like, we are happy to help or guide you. We offer an interest free payment scheme via Own Art which makes buying contemporary art and craft easier and more affordable.

Telling Stories, a Solo Exhibition by Todd Garner runs from 16th March to 6th April

Visit here https://glasgowgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/upcoming-exhibitions/todd-garner-telling-stories/

The Glasgow Gallery - 182 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4HG. www.glasgowgallery.co.uk