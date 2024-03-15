Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Edinburgh.
Nashir Ahmed, 65, died in hospital after being seriously assaulted on Sunday, March 10.
Mr Ahmed had been standing with a 48-year-old man at a bus stop on Ferry Road near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street when they were approached by another man who then attacked them.
Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The 48-year-old victim was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries, however, Mr Ahmed later died in hospital on Friday, March 15.
His family are aware, police said.
Detectives are renewing their appeal for any information which could assist their investigation.
The suspect is described as black, around 30 years of age, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.
Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ahmed’s family and the other victim and specialist officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.
“This was a completely random and unprovoked assault on Mr Ahmed and his friend and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable and senseless crime.
“Ferry Road would have been busy around the time and we would continue to urge anyone who witnessed this attack as well as anyone with dash-cam or private CCVV footage of the area which could be of significance, to please get in touch.
“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern to the local community however we are following a number of positive lines of enquiry and there will continue to be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.
“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 2805 of 10 March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
