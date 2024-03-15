If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few events happening soon.

St Patrick's Day events taking place across Glasgow this weekend

St Patrick's Day Weekender - Malones

Malones on Sauchiehall Lane is hosting a weekend extravaganza in celebration of Ireland's patron saint.

Revellers can expect a street party atmosphere, live performances and back-to-back Cheltenham and Six Nations coverage.

Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival Family Fun Day - Merchant Square

This free family fun day will take place on Saturday, March 16 and feature live music, champion Irish dancers and lots of entertainment for the little ones - including, but not limited to, face painting and balloon art.

Guilty Pleasures: St Paddy’s Day Special - The Shed

From 11pm to 3am on Saturday, come along to The Shed in the Southside for an unforgettable night that "could get a little unhinged," according to organisers.

Entry will be £5 per person with those wearing green getting in for free!

St Patrick’s Day Party - Dockyard Social

The Dockyard Social, which is one of Glasgow's hippest spots, is hosting a St Patrick's Day celebration including a special drinks menu and the usual scran we have come to expect from the place.

Tickets start from £6 per person, according to What's On Glasgow.

St Patrick’s Day at Waxy O’Connor’s

Iconic West George Street bar Waxy O'Connor's is inviting people across the city to join in on the St Patrick's Day festivities.

There will be live music from the likes of Danny Kelly and The Pogues tribute act Dirty Old Town as well as plenty of coverage of the Six Nations and Cheltenham.