With St Patrick's Day fast approaching, people across Glasgow will be keen to see some of the events taking place this weekend.
From booze-fuelled nights at a variety of city pubs and clubs to family-friendly days, Glasgow is in for a busy St Patrick's Day.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few events happening soon.
St Patrick's Day events taking place across Glasgow this weekend
Here are some St Patrick's Day events taking place across Glasgow this weekend.
St Patrick's Day Weekender - Malones
Malones on Sauchiehall Lane is hosting a weekend extravaganza in celebration of Ireland's patron saint.
Revellers can expect a street party atmosphere, live performances and back-to-back Cheltenham and Six Nations coverage.
Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival Family Fun Day - Merchant Square
This free family fun day will take place on Saturday, March 16 and feature live music, champion Irish dancers and lots of entertainment for the little ones - including, but not limited to, face painting and balloon art.
Guilty Pleasures: St Paddy’s Day Special - The Shed
From 11pm to 3am on Saturday, come along to The Shed in the Southside for an unforgettable night that "could get a little unhinged," according to organisers.
Entry will be £5 per person with those wearing green getting in for free!
St Patrick’s Day Party - Dockyard Social
The Dockyard Social, which is one of Glasgow's hippest spots, is hosting a St Patrick's Day celebration including a special drinks menu and the usual scran we have come to expect from the place.
Tickets start from £6 per person, according to What's On Glasgow.
St Patrick’s Day at Waxy O’Connor’s
Iconic West George Street bar Waxy O'Connor's is inviting people across the city to join in on the St Patrick's Day festivities.
There will be live music from the likes of Danny Kelly and The Pogues tribute act Dirty Old Town as well as plenty of coverage of the Six Nations and Cheltenham.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here