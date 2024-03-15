If you're looking to do something this weekend in celebration of Ireland's patron saint, look no further.

Here are some St Patrick's Day events taking place across Edinburgh this weekend.

Paddy’s Day - The Three Sisters

On Sunday, The Three Sisters in the Old Town will be hosting the city's biggest St Patrick's Day celebration, featuring everything from live music to drag queens.

Tickets for the event start at £25 per person with visitors able to expect free breakfast and 'leprechaun lager' before 12pm.

St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Starting from Pilgrim Bar, the St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl takes revellers through the city's best pubs, clubs and live music venues.

The tour includes a drinks discount, free shots, a photographer and St Patrick's Day-themed goodies.

Find out more and buy the £20 tickets on the Fatsoma website.

St Patrick's Day Fun Fiddle Ceilidh - Portobello Community Centre

Portobello Community Centre is hosting a family afternoon featuring the area's very own 'Fun Fiddle Mega Band' as well as food and dancing.

All money raised will go to Portobello's community cinema Screen Porty. Tickets can be found on the Eventbrite website.

St Patrick's Day in the Canons' Gait

Join award-winning comedian Tommy Nicholson for an intimate show at the Canon's Gait on Sunday.

According to the venue, a night of "unforgettable wit, charm, and Irish hilarity" awaits patrons.

There will also be Irish whiskey tasting ahead of the comedy show for anyone wanting to try drams of Connemara, Bushmills and Tullamore Dew.