Mr McCubbin was taken to Galloway Community Hospital, but died shortly after.

The 60-year-old, of Annan, was better known by his middle name, Murray.

In a statement released through law firm Digby Brown Solicitors, his family said: “The loss of Murray is something that shattered our family – he was a loving partner, father and papa and there is not a day that goes by where we don’t think of him.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man died when a boat capsized during a recovery operation in 2022.

“The incident took place near to Port William, Newton Stewart around 4.30pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”