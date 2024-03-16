The Uniform and Appearance Standards Standard Operating Procedures rule that officers are not allowed tattoos that "undermine the dignity and authority of the office of constable."

They are also not allowed tattoos that can "cause offence to members of the public or colleagues" or "invite provocation" or "indicate unacceptable attitudes towards any individual or section of the community."

They also must not "indicate alignment with a particular group which could give offence to members of the public or colleagues" or be "considered inflammatory, rude, lewd, crude, racist, sexist, sectarian, homophobic, violent or intimidating."

Any ink must not be on their face unless for religious reasons.

The force does not record why each recruit's tattoo fell foul of the criteria, just the number of people who were rejected.

Their data only goes back two years as they do not hold on to the applications of those who were unlucky in their bid to be probationary cops.

According to figures released through Freedom of Information, in 2022, some 23 applicants were rejected, while in 2023 another 13 were refused. So far in 2024, just two have been unsuccessful.

Before Police Scotland was created in 2013, the country's eight separate forces had individual policies on the subject.

The aim of the 2015 tattoo policy was to encourage more people to apply to join.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “All tattoos must be declared to the recruitment team to confirm that they meet Police Scotland’s tattoo policy.

"Tattoos, whether visible or otherwise, should not: undermine the dignity and authority of the office of constable; or cause offence to members of the public or colleagues. Officers are not permitted to have tattoos on the face.”