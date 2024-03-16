The Coronation Restaurant in Gorebridge has 70 covers as well as a beer garden and car park.

"The business has been in our clients’ hands for the last 18 years, during which time our client has established the Coronation as an award-winning and popular family restaurant," the agent said.

"The business is primarily run under management, with our clients mainly taking a supervisory role.

The restaurant has 70 covers inside, and a beer garden (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"It has a vastly experienced management team that includes a full-time manageress as well as head chef and kitchen team. The business trades with a near 80/20 mix of food and wet sales.

"The Coronation is a renowned eating venue including a multi award winning business recognised for its staff as well as quality fayre."

Cornerstone added: "The town of Gorebridge is situated in Midlothian, close to the towns of Newtongrange, Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith.

"Gorebridge is an expanding town with a population of just over 8,000.

"There are and have been a number of new house building projects which have expanded this popular commuter and residential town."

The agent continued: "The town also benefits from a train station and rail link on the Waverley line, with regular trains into central Edinburgh. The Coronation enjoys a highly prominent trading location close to the heart of the village on Hunterfield Road.

"The business also welcomes funeral bookings as well as small weddings and many functions and celebrations. There is a well-presented beer garden to the front of the property and a customer car park to the rear.

"New owners will be inheriting a very successful family restaurant but also a highly honed blueprint for running a quality eating establishment. The business and property are offered for sale in walk-in condition for new owners."

Cornerstone said the guide price for the freehold is £595,000.