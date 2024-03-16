St Patrick’s Day is almost upon us and as much as we think it’s all about wearing green and finding the nearest local pub for a celebration here in the UK, the Irish holiday has much history behind it.
That’s why we have answered some of the most asked questions so you can have a better understanding of the event before heading out this weekend.
From finding out who St Patrick really is and why the colour green is associated with the day, here is everything you need to know about St Patrick’s Day.
When is St Patrick’s Day?
Emerald city: Armagh’s two cathedrals lit up in green for St Patrick’s Day 2024 ☘️— Johnny Caldwell (@Johnny_Caldwell) March 12, 2024
(I took these pix tonight amid a light drizzle in the Orchard County capital) pic.twitter.com/x7Utbbue0E
St Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 every year, no matter what day of the week the date falls on.
This particular day was chosen to celebrate the Irish holiday because it was the day St Patrick died in A.D 461.
This year, St Patrick's Day is on Sunday, March 17.
Who is St Patrick and what did he do?
It’s believed St Patrick was born in Roman Britain in the fourth century. He is the patron saint of Ireland and is celebrated for bringing Christianity to the country.
According to Confessio (St Patrick’s spiritual autobiography), he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Ireland when he was 16 years old.
Once he was free again, he travelled throughout Ireland, using a shamrock (a three-leaf clover) to explain the Holy Trinity.
Each clover's leaf represented the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This is why shamrocks are Ireland's national flower and are used in St Patrick's Day celebrations.
Why do we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?
The day commemorates St Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.
Modern-day celebrations include St Patrick's Day parades, parties, eating traditional Irish food and visiting local Irish-themed pubs.
@sydabroad Part 1 all you need to know about celebrating st patricks day in Dublin, Ireland 🇮🇪 #stpatricksday2024 #stpattiesday #dublinireland #irelandtraveltips #dublinirelandtravel #visitdublin🍀 #thingstodoindublin #2024bucketlist #2024travelplans #irelandstpatricksday #dublinstpatricks #dublinstpatricksday ♬ midnight city (slowed reverb) (feat. kadirhho) - ciaffa & fedo DJ
Why do we wear green on St Patrick’s Day?
Readers Digest says one of the reasons we wear green on St Patrick’s Day is because of Ireland’s nickname, The Emerald Isle.
The green stripe in the Irish flag also played a role. Traditionally, the green represents the Catholics of Ireland, while the orange represents the Protestant population and the white in the middle symbolises the peace between the two religions.
Modern traditions are tied to folklore that says wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns, who like to pinch anyone they can see.
Some people also think sporting the green colour will bring good luck, and others wear it to honour their Irish ancestry.
