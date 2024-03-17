The party accused SNP ministers of adding to the pressure on staff by mismanagement of the health service and showing “pig-headed contempt” for ideas for improvement.

More than a quarter of the days lost to mental ill-health were in one board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which is the largest in Scotland.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde also reported the highest number of nursing and midwifery days lost to mental ill health last year (2022/23), with a total of 53,496 days.

NHS Lothian was the second worst, with 39,193 lost days in the two disciplines.

The total days lost since 2020/21 is equivalent to 1,686 years, however the true figure is likely to be even higher, as not all boards were able to supply complete information.

LibDem leader and his party’s health spokesperson at Holyrood, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “It’s clear from these figures that staff are at breaking point. Nurses and midwives need solutions, not a decade of SNP mismanagement.

“The SNP have compounded pressures for nursing staff. The problem stretches all the way back to Nicola Sturgeon cutting nursing training places and claiming that was ‘sensible.’

“There has been zero sign of action to resolve this from the Health Secretary The SNP and Greens have repeatedly opposed my party’s call for a plan to address staff burnout.

“They have shown pig-headed contempt for a strategy that would guarantee annual leave, ensure safe staffing levels and champion the expertise of those who know our health service best.

“It’s little wonder they’re now finding it harder than ever to attract and retain new staff.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will provide new hope for nurses and midwives. I want them to know that my party is in their corner.”

The Scottish Government said that overall nursing and midwifery staffing was at a record high, up by 17.8% since 2006 to the equivalent of 66,884 full-time posts.

A spokesperson said:“We’re committed to understanding and improving workplace culture, flexibility, recruitment, and retention for nursing and midwifery staff in Scotland.

“Staff wellbeing is our priority and we offer a range of national resources including the Wellbeing Hub and a 24/7 compassionate listening service, along with psychological therapies and online coaching.

“In addition, the Health and Care Staffing Act that will be introduced on 1 April 2024 will promote high quality care and improved outcomes for service users and further support the wellbeing of health and care staff.”