The man struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services attended.

Sergeant John Houston from Lanarkshire Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.



“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area.



“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2650 of 15 March.”