In the Netherlands, activists blocked the roads leading to Shell’s Pernis refinery - the largest in Europe.

Read More: 'Activism not relaxism': Just Stop Oil protestor explains direct action tactics

German climate campaigners blocked access to the floating LNG terminal in the industrial port of Brunsbüttel, while in Extinction Rebellion Norway shut down Rafnes Petroleum Refinery

The Swedish branch targeted the oil harbour in Gothenburg, with action also taking place in Denmark.

Across Scotland, local groups supported the continental actions with banner drops in locations of strategic importance to the proposed development of new North Sea oil and gas.

Extinction Rebellion banners in Aberdeen (Image: Extinction Rebellion)

On the Moray Firth, which the group said could be devastated if there was an oil spill, XR Forres organised performances from the black-clad “oil slicks” performance troupe.

Shetland Stop Rosebank dropped banners at Lerwick Harbour - the main port supporting the first phase of the proposed Rosebank oil and gas field, while in Aberdeen, the offices of Equinor and Ithaca (who own 80% and 20% of Rosebank respectively) were targeted with banners.

Jonas Kittelsen, spokesperson for XR Norway said: "I'm ashamed to be a Norwegian.

"Norway profits massively from aggressively expanding our oil and gas sector, causing mass suffering and death globally. My government portrays us as better than the rest of the world, which we are not."