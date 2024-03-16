The SNP’s Westninster leader has said that the party’s infamous campervan should be decked out in a Saltire and driven to Scotland games in the Euros this summer.
Stephen Flynn joked the Tartan Army would be delighted if fans could use the £110,000 vehicle instead of over-priced hotel rooms in Germany during the UEFA tournament.
It followed a report by STV political editor Colin Mackay on Friday that senior SNP figures want the police to hand back the motorhome after impounding it for almost a year.
The vehicle was seized on April 6 last year from outside the Fife home of the mother of the party’s then chief executive, Peter Murrell.
Mr Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and released without charge the same day as part of a long-running probe into the SNP’s finances.
Then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon were also arrested and released without charge later as part of Operation Branchform.
The SNP has previously said the motorhome was bought in 2021 for use in the Holyrood election that year, however it stayed on the driveway in Fife instead.
On Friday, Mr Mackay reported: “I’ve spoken to a number of senior figures in the SNP over the last few days and they want it back. Because it is almost a year since Police Scotland seized the hundred thousand pound vehicle as part of an investigation into SNP funds.
“With an election this year, some senior figures in the SNP want the campervan back - either to use during the campaign or to sell, to help raise funds for that.”
Mr Flynn was asked about the motorhome while speaking to the media on the margins of the the SNP’s National Campaign Council in Perth.
Asked if he would like to see the vehicle returned to the party sooner rather than later, Mr Flynn said: “Look, hotels in Germany for the Euros are going to be really expensive.
“So if there’s a campervan that I and thousands of other Scotland fans can crash in, that’s available, then I’m sure that will be a delight for the Tartan Army.”
Asked if it was frustrating to have such a large asset in the hands of the police for almost a year with an election looming, Mr Flynn said: “Look, I’m not going to pass comment on anything to do with a criminal investigation.”
Asked if it would be an embarrassment to use it given its history, the Aberdeen South MP said: “Not if you deck it out in a Saltire, take it over to Germany. I’m sure the Tartan Army would love it.”
Opoeration Branchform is investigating whether some £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for a second independence referendum was spent on other things.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel