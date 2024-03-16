It followed a report by STV political editor Colin Mackay on Friday that senior SNP figures want the police to hand back the motorhome after impounding it for almost a year.

The vehicle was seized on April 6 last year from outside the Fife home of the mother of the party’s then chief executive, Peter Murrell.

Mr Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and released without charge the same day as part of a long-running probe into the SNP’s finances.

Then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon were also arrested and released without charge later as part of Operation Branchform.

The SNP has previously said the motorhome was bought in 2021 for use in the Holyrood election that year, however it stayed on the driveway in Fife instead.

On Friday, Mr Mackay reported: “I’ve spoken to a number of senior figures in the SNP over the last few days and they want it back. Because it is almost a year since Police Scotland seized the hundred thousand pound vehicle as part of an investigation into SNP funds.

“With an election this year, some senior figures in the SNP want the campervan back - either to use during the campaign or to sell, to help raise funds for that.”

Mr Flynn was asked about the motorhome while speaking to the media on the margins of the the SNP’s National Campaign Council in Perth.

Asked if he would like to see the vehicle returned to the party sooner rather than later, Mr Flynn said: “Look, hotels in Germany for the Euros are going to be really expensive.

“So if there’s a campervan that I and thousands of other Scotland fans can crash in, that’s available, then I’m sure that will be a delight for the Tartan Army.”

Asked if it was frustrating to have such a large asset in the hands of the police for almost a year with an election looming, Mr Flynn said: “Look, I’m not going to pass comment on anything to do with a criminal investigation.”

Asked if it would be an embarrassment to use it given its history, the Aberdeen South MP said: “Not if you deck it out in a Saltire, take it over to Germany. I’m sure the Tartan Army would love it.”

Opoeration Branchform is investigating whether some £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for a second independence referendum was spent on other things.





