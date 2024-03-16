First Minister Humza Yousaf has declined to answer questions about his disgraced colleague Michael Matheson following an SNP campaign event in Perth.
As he left Perth Concert Hall on Saturday afternoon following the party’s National Campaign Council, the SNP leader fled to his waiting chauffeur driven car.
Asked to comment on whether the SNP have requested the return of the party’s impounded camper van, Mr Yousaf, who was accompanied by his with his pregnant wife, replied: “I don’t comment on live police investigations”.
When then questioned as to whether the SNP leader felt he had responded prematurely in saying a line should be drawn under the Michael Matheson iPad scandal, he also refused to respond.
In November last year Mr Yousaf had told the media: "To me, that is a line drawn under the matter,” when the former health secretary offered to pay back the £11,000 roaming charges he had accrued on the parliamentary device.
However, Mr Matheson now faces being suspended from being an MSP after a probe found he had broken the parliamentary code by making “improper use” of his expenses.
He quit as health secretary in February after weeks of controversy over the mobile data bill, run up during a holiday to Morocco over the Christmas break.
It later emerged that his sons had been using the iPad as a hotspot device to watch a football match on January 2 when nearly £9000 of roaming charges were incurred.
