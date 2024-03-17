Rishi Sunak will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, a cabinet minister has insisted.
Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary rejected claims that the Prime Minister could be ousted ahead of the vote.
Multiple reports suggest frustrated backbenchers are considering a “bloodless coup” with Penny Mordaunt being catapulted into No 10 after what looks set to be a disastrous result for the party in the local elections in England on 2 May.
READ MORE: Labour brand Sunak 'chicken' after PM rules out May 2 election
Asked if Mr Sunak will still be the leader of the Tory Party at the general election, Mr Harper, told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Yes he will. And he will take us into that election and he will set out very clearly that we're a Government with a plan.
“I'm going to be supporting him all the way through and I'm confident that my colleagues will.”
The backing for the beleaguered Prime Ministers comes a poll in the Mail on Sunday, suggested the Tories were heading for the largest defeat in their history.
The seat-by-seat research predicted Sir Keir Starmer could win a majority of nearly 250 seats.
Last week, Mr Sunak ruled out an election on the same day as the locals, with speculation mounting that it could now be in the late autumn.
However, according to the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister thinks his party is “ungovernable” and another six or seven months in office could be impossible.
A source told the paper: “What has been occupying Rishi in particular is that he doesn’t think this whole situation is sustainable till November.
“He thinks it’s an ungovernable party and he might have to go in June or July, simply because it all collapses. They want the election to be in November.”
A senior cabinet minister added: “With every passing month, the economy looks better, but with every passing month the Tory party looks more ungovernable. That’s the trade-off, and only the PM can make that decision.”
On Saturday Ms Mordaunt described reports that she was plotting with the right as “nonsense”.
David Davis, a close ally, said: “These stories have been put around by her enemies, not her friends.”
READ MORE: SNP say Sunak is putting 'money before morals' in Tory donor race row
Asked for his message to Tory MPs considering a coup, Mr Harper said: “What I would say to all of my colleagues is this: I spend my time as Transport Secretary focusing on doing what I think is the right thing for the country, making decisions that I think are sensible.
“That is the approach that the Prime Minister takes as well. He focuses on making the right decisions.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here