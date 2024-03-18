The Scottish Government has been urged to make the abolition of peak train fairs permanent, with unions and environmental groups warning that their return would be "a retrograde step of historic proportions".
ScotRail was nationalised in April 2022 when Abellio failed to meet performance criteria, with then then minister for transport Jenny Gilruth pledging to create "an affordable, sustainable, customer focused rail passenger service".
Peak fares, which see prices rise at the most busy times, were scrapped on a trial basis from October last year, with the scheme extended by a further three months in December until June 28.
At the same time the Scottish Government announced that fares would rise by 8.7% from April a hike which Scottish Labour called "eye-watering".
So far there has been no commitment to permanently scrap peak tickets, with the cheapest 'super off-peak' fares also scrapped when the scheme came in.
Read More: ScotRail peak fare pilot scheme to be extended but commuters face ticket price hike
Now Scotland's four rail unions, the STUC and a number of environmental groups have written an open letter to transport secretary Fiona Hyslop urging the government to commit to making the removal of peak fares permanent.
ASLEF, the RMT, Unite, TSSA, STUC, Stop Climate Chaos, Transform Scotland, Friends of the Earth Scotland and the Just Transition Partnership said more expensive fares at busy times amounted to "an unfair tax on workers".
Restoring peak fares was described as "a retrograde step that would send exactly the wrong message at the wrong time", harming both workers in a cost-of-living crisis and Scotland's commitment to meeting its climate targets.
Holyrood has pledged to reduce car kilometres travelled by 20% by 2030.
Jim Baxter, ASLEF Executive Council Member for Scotland, said: “In our Vision for Scotland’s Railways the rail unions made clear that ending this additional tax on workers is critical to shift people from road to rail and help Scotland meet its own targets to reduce road travel and meet our climate change targets, as well as helping to address inequality by putting more money in people’s pockets.
“We were delighted when the Government listened to us and introduced a pilot to scrap peak fares. This has helped rail passengers and also helped increase the numbers of people using our trains after the shock the rail industry suffered because of the covid pandemic.
Read More: ScotRail workers to strike over on-call working arrangements
“Ending the pilot and restoring peak fares would be a retrograde step of historic proportions and send the wrong signal at exactly the wrong time.
"We implore the Scottish Government and do the right thing and scrap peak fares permanently.”
Mike Robinson, Chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland also said: "Our transport system generates more harmful emissions than any other sector, and there has been very little progress to reduce this in recent years.
"If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis, along with reducing inequality and improving health and wellbeing, it's a no-brainer that using public transport should be cheaper than driving. But over recent decades, public transport fares have risen, while car use has become cheaper in real terms.
"We warmly welcomed the pilot scheme to remove peak train fares, which signalled a positive step towards rebalancing costs in favour of public transport. Reverting to expensive tickets would be a hugely retrograde decision, and be bad news for workers, passengers and the climate."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here