Big Bear Bakery

54 Sinclair Drive/21 Dowanhill Street, Glasgow

Big Bear Bakery is a family-run business that’s been on the scene since 2007, when founder Ian Pediani started out in wholesale supplying cafes and restaurants across Scotland.

The queues for their Sinclair Drive shop are known to snake down the street of a weekend, but once you arrive at the front to take in their selection of freshly baked breads and supersized pastries, there’s no questioning it’s worth the wait.

Vera Artisan Bakery & Kitchen

26-28 Barnton Street, Stirling

This artisan bakery in the heart of Stirling city centre has been recognised at the Scottish Bread Championships with a bronze award for its black-tinted charcoal sourdough, as well as bagging the title of Best Bakery in Scotland in both 2022 and 2023.

Talented bakers use ‘long-fermenting traditional methods’ and claim that the secret to a great loaf is simply “time and a little bit of patience”.

Archipelago Bakery

39 Dundas Street, Edinburgh

The team at Archipelago are ‘huge fans of sourdough’ and on a regular basis have an incredible selection of up to 12 different varieties on offer at their city centre bakery.

Whether it’s walnut and raisin, tomato and rosemary or a hearty wholemeal, each loaf is ‘100% pure’, meaning there is no added yeast and they are leavened entirely from wild yeast and bacteria.

Deanston Bakery

167 Deanston Drive, Glasgow

It’s a tiny little spot just off the main thoroughfare of Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands, but the Deanston Bakery team work hard to keep their shelves stacked with bagels, baguettes and of course plenty of freshly prepared sourdough loaves.

If you fancy a challenge, try leaving without adding a sugar-dusted cinnamon bun to your order. It’s almost impossible.

Bandit Bakery

51H Rose Street, Aberdeen

Plant-based pastry fans will be glad to hear that plenty of vegan options are available at this Aberdeen-based bakery.

They are known to experiment with different flavours and flours for their sourdough loaves, although when it comes to bread it’s a slow prove focaccia finished with Blackthorn Scottish Sea salt that is their best seller. Why not try both?