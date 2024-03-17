Born in Heinz Martin Wuga in Nuremburg on February 23, 1924 Mr Wuga escaped Nazi Germany to Glasgow aged 15 on the Kindertransport and was taken in by Mrs Eta Hurwich, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia.

Aged 16 he was interned on the Isle of Man for trying to correspond - via relatives in France and Belgium - with his parents, on charges of corresponding with the enemy.

He later married Ingrid Wolff, a fellow German Jewish refugee, and they raised a family in Glasgow, with the pair regularly going into schools to give talks on the Holocaust.

A fan of Scotland's national bard, Robert Burns, Mr Wuga helped create a dedicated educational resource using Burns's poetry and his own testimony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

He is survived by two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Olivia Marks-Woldman OBE, Chief Executive of Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said: "We are heartbroken at the passing of Henry Wuga MBE.

"Henry was a gentleman: charming, dapper, and above all, a force for good. The work that he, and his late wife Ingrid, did in sharing their testimonies, made an immense impact on thousands of people across Scotland.

"All of us at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust send our deepest sympathies to his daughters Hilary and Gillian, and all his family and loved ones. Thank you for everything, Henry. We will miss you."