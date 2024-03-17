A Scottish housebuilder has secured backing to transform a former hospital site into 998 new homes.
The Glasgow-based company this week reached a major milestone when it secured £21 million bank funding to redevelop the huge estate for the first 74 homes.
The loan from OakNorth will be used to develop new homes at Ambassador Group’s site, which is the size of 100 football pitches, at the historic Bangour Village in West Lothian, as well as support ongoing infrastructure works.
Opened as a psychiatric hospital in 1906, when its approach to care was considered revolutionary, an entire village complex was supported by a working farm, church, shop and bakery. The site was requisitioned by the War Office during the First and Second World Wars, when it formed the largest war hospital in Scotland.
Edinburgh architect Hippolyte Blanc's design was inspired by the Alt-Scherbitz model in Germany. Now the former rural idyll for vulnerable people is to be rejuvenated.
Famous Glasgow pub sold
A famous Glasgow pub owned by the same family for more than four decades has been sold.
The buyer of The Laurieston Bar, at Bridge Street in the Gorbals, is described by selling agent Christie & Co as a “private investor who has confirmed that the business will continue to operate as it has done for over 40 years”. Christie & Co said it had been "inundated with interest from the outset" of the sale process.
Glasgow veteran takes over famous city hotels
A Glaswegian hospitality veteran is to lead two of the city’s most famous hotels.
Marcello Ventisei, who has more than three decades of industry experience, has been appointed the general manager of both the Kimpton Blythswood Square and voco Grand Central hotels. Mr Ventisei becomes the first to take up the new role of cluster general manager for the two hotels, which are part of the IHG portfolio, adding the Blythswood to his remit just eight months after beginning his post at the helm of the Grand Central.
Macphie names new chairman as family chief stands down
Kristy Dorsey's article appears in the Business Briefing 📈
Scottish food group Macphie has announced that one of it longest-serving executives will stand down this spring as chairman of the family-owned business.
Alastair Macphie, great nephew of the company’s founder, is stepping down as chairman after 17 years in the role and 37 years in total with the Aberdeenshire business. However, he will continue as a non-executive director to advise on long-term capital investment decisions.
From April 1 Norman Soutar will take on the role of chairman, with chief executive Andy Stapley, who has been in post since 2018, continuing in that role.
