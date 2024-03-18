The 27,000 sqare feet property comprises six floors of office accommodation, which is let to HKA Global, Hiscox, and Orega – a serviced office provider with a 98% occupancy rating.

READ MORE: Family to sell award-winning Scottish village restaurant

In total, the property produces £466,979 in rental income and has an EPC rating of A.

David Margolis of Acuitus said: "Correctly priced prime office assets are still very much in demand for investors, especially when considering city centre locations, reliable lists of tenants, and high EPC ratings."

READ MORE: Hotel in picturesque Scottish village

"This property, which is being sold on behalf of a major fund, also has active asset management potential."

The auctioneer also said the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store on Union Street, Aberdeen, "spread across two attractive buildings, a total of 39,733 sq ft of former retail space is available for substantial residential or commercial re-development opportunities", will be at the same sale.

READ MORE: Landmark former city centre department store to go to auction

Elsewhere, off Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, a vacant heritable office investment is also to be sold at the Acuitus auction with a guide price of £125,000.

The Acuitus auction will take place on March 27 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.