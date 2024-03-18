A B-listed city centre terrace block is to be sold at auction.
The heritable, or freehold, city centre office investment at 220 St Vincent Street in Glasgow is being offered with a guide price of £3 million, Acutius Auctions said.
The 27,000 sqare feet property comprises six floors of office accommodation, which is let to HKA Global, Hiscox, and Orega – a serviced office provider with a 98% occupancy rating.
READ MORE: Family to sell award-winning Scottish village restaurant
In total, the property produces £466,979 in rental income and has an EPC rating of A.
David Margolis of Acuitus said: "Correctly priced prime office assets are still very much in demand for investors, especially when considering city centre locations, reliable lists of tenants, and high EPC ratings."
READ MORE: Hotel in picturesque Scottish village
"This property, which is being sold on behalf of a major fund, also has active asset management potential."
The auctioneer also said the former Esslemont and Macintosh department store on Union Street, Aberdeen, "spread across two attractive buildings, a total of 39,733 sq ft of former retail space is available for substantial residential or commercial re-development opportunities", will be at the same sale.
READ MORE: Landmark former city centre department store to go to auction
Elsewhere, off Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, a vacant heritable office investment is also to be sold at the Acuitus auction with a guide price of £125,000.
The Acuitus auction will take place on March 27 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here