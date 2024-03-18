Aberdeen’s Talisman House has been sold to Shelborn Investments Limited, the asset management team behind Quorum Park and Edinburgh Green, in a deal worth £8.2 million.
The sale has been secured by specialist real estate asset and investment manager Catella APAM on behalf of the building's previous owner, Britannia Invest A/S of Denmark.
Described as a landmark in the Aberdeen skyline for more than two decades, Talisman House spans approximately 96,000 square feet across two wings and is fully let to Repsol Resources UK, the North Sea business of Spain's Repsol. The building serves as purpose-built headquarters to the Aberdeen operation, which employs more than 800 people and has interests in 48 fields in the UK North Sea.
“This high-quality landmark investment is well positioned within Aberdeen’s West End, the energy capital of Europe," said Andrew Day, head of asset management (north) at Catella APAM. "The asset represents an opportunity to deliver several asset management strategies supported by the continued expansion of the green energy market into the local area.
“We are delighted to have completed the sale of this asset on behalf of Britannia Invest A/S, a testament to our commitment to providing tailored real estate solutions for our clients.”
Douglas Binnie, representing Knight Frank Scotland as the selling agent for Talisman House, said sentiment towards the Aberdeen office market has continued to improve with sustained high oil prices remaining the main driver of occupier activity in the city.
"Grade A availability in Aberdeen is below 2% and Talisman House is well positioned to take advantage of the reducing supply of office space in the city centre," he added.
APAM is part of pan-European real estate group Catella, which is headquartered in Stockholm. Since 2010 Catella APAM has delivered real estate solutions for £4 billion worth of real estate across the UK & Ireland.
